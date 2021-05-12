Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TPRKY opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

