Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $294.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

