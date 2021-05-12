Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,377,593. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

