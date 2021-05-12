Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $32.96 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

