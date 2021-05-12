Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.36 and its 200 day moving average is $341.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

