Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $455.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.06. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

