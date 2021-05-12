Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

