Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,973 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roku were worth $20,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.56 and its 200 day moving average is $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

