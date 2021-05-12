Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

