Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. 257,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521,164. The company has a market cap of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

