Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $186,037 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

