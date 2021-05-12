Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

NYSE:TREX opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.97.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

