Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.97.

Trex stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

