Trex’s (TREX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

