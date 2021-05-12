Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE TSE traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 289,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.