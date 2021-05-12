Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $7.01 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Tripio has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00083388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01023950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060399 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

