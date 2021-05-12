trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $3.75 Price Target at DA Davidson

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.60.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

