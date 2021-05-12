Trollcoin (TROLL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,761.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $5.82 million and $5,761.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 327.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,636.85 or 1.01409196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00220663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

