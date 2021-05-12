TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 29.6% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00080333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

