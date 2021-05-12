Truist Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $82.14 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.