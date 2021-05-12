Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,779.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 60,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. 40,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,755. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.