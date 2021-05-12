Truist Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $80.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of XEC opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

