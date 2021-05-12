Truist Initiates Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 285,876 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

