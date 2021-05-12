Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NYSE MIC opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $21,566,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.