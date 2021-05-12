Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNST. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.54 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

