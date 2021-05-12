Truist Securiti Comments on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.47.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

