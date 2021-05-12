Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $53.77 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

