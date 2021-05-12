Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 231.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.19.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 501,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,831. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.