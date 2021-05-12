Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 6,695 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

