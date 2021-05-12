Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $5.83 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

