Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $586,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 359.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

