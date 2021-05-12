Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

