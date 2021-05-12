Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,947 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. 241,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

