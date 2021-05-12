Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

TCX opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $854.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $594,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,933.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $580,824 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,737,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tucows by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tucows by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

