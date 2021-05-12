TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.