TuSimple Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,532 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the typical volume of 229 call options.

Shares of TSP opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.