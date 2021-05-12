TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TVA.B stock opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. TVA Group has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.04.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

