Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 2.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.97% of Twilio worth $563,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,109 shares of company stock valued at $80,379,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

