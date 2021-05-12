Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $99.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.65, but opened at $93.88. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 18,735 shares changing hands.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

