Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Geneva Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $109,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.16. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,650. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

