Ubiq Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $82,751.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.48 or 0.07572339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.80 or 0.02566365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00644050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00185778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00804358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00649354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00630967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007040 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

