UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRNTY. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KRNTY opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. Krones has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

