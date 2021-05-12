UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 54,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,481. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

