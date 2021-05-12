Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.01. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 58,651 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UURAF)

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

