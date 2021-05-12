UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 883.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 883.75 ($11.55).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

LON UDG traded up GBX 177 ($2.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,019 ($13.31). 15,174,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 831.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 789.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

