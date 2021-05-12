Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

