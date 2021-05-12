Uni-Select (UNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million.

TSE UNS opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.33 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.07.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

