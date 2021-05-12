Unify (UNIFY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $359.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 95% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unify has traded 91.3% lower against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $10,205.64 and approximately $359.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00663312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.