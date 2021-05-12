Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Unique Fabricating has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts expect Unique Fabricating to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFAB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.