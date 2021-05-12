United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $683.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

UCBI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 339,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

